WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person or people responsible for shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy at a Metro station in Southeast Monday night. A 14-year-old boy was hurt in the shooting.

The Metro Transit Police Department received a call from a Metro employee who heard gunfire at the Congress Heights Metro station shortly after 10 p.m. The caller later added that it seemed two children had been shot in the bus lane.

When MTPD officers arrived, members of the Metropolitan Police Department already were there, administering CPR to the 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He did not survive. On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said his name was Martez Toney and that he lived in Southeast.

Medics took the 14-year-old to the hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

MPD said it believes the shooting was a targeted one.

Because one of the teenagers died, the Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation into the killing, which is standard for any crime of that type in the District. Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call (202) 727-9099.

The shooting at the Metro station rounded several hours of violence in Southeast. Two other shootings took place in that area of the District. In one of the earlier shootings, a boy was hurt after someone in a car fired at him. In the other, three people were hurt, including a boy whom police said was in his early teens.

Combined, those other two shootings left four people hurt, including two boys.