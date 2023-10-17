WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia said the last of 17 defendants pleaded guilty on Tuesday to participating in a drug trafficking network in Southeast, D.C.

The network — called the “MLK Crew” — sold cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, PCP and marijuana.

Corenzo Mobery, 40, of D.C., also known as “Snowman,” pleaded guilty to unlawful possession with intent to distribute cocaine, carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mobery was indicted with 16 other defendants, who have all also pleaded guilty. They have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 24 months to 114 months. Mobery will be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2024.

The MLK Crew operated an open-air drug market around the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Ave., S.E. The investigation began in response to complaints about drug trafficking and violence in the area.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) targeted the area as it’s one of the most notorious in the city in terms of recent shootings and offenses involving drugs and firearms, according to a release about Mobery’s plea.

Crew members openly sold drugs and took over the area and, effectively, some of the neighborhood’s businesses. Members often went into or loitered outside businesses to make sales.

The MLK Crew’s trafficking also contributed to drug-related violence in the area, such as assaults, shootings, robberies and murders — most notably, the murder of a six-year-old girl who was the daughter of a co-defendant.

MPD and the FBI arrested 11 initial defendants in July 2021 and arrested and charged the other six in September 2021.