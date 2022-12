WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police identified a man who was shot and hit by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Euclid St. NW on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Shortly before 10:10 p.m. officers responded to reports of a person struck by a vehicle. When they got there, they found Derron McQueen, 18, of Temple Hills, Md. dead. It appeared he had been shot.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or by texting tips to 50411.