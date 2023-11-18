WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night in Southeast, D.C.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4000 block of Wahler Court, S.E. at about 10:15 p.m. On the way there, they were told that a man who had been shot was taken to a hospital by car.

He later died at the hospital.

He was identified as 18-year-old Shane Williams, of Southeast, D.C.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text their department’s tip line at 50411.