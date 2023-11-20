WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night.

At about 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the report of an unconscious person in an apartment building in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, S.E. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died there. The man was identified as 18-year-old Treyvon Wilson, of Northwest, D.C.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.