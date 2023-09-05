MPD increase their presence around Congress Heights following two shootings April 21, 2023 that wounded eight people, including a 12-year-old girl.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that happened Monday.

After receiving a report of a shooting, officers arrived at the 3800 block of 9th St., in Southeast D.C. at around 6:45 p.m. They found Daysean Snowden, 18, who had been shot and was already dead.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.