WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Thursday, May 4, in the 5600 block of B Street, Southeast.

At around 3:40 p.m., police received reports of a ‘man down’ at the aforementioned location. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS declared 18-year-old Carlos Latney, of Accokeek, Md. dead on scene.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 5041