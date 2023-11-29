WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a man was arrested Wednesday for the 2022 homicide of a 32-year-old.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 12:22 p.m. in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, S.E. on April 12, 2022. There, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

He was identified as 32-year-old Clayton Marshall of Southwest, D.C.

Police found that another man had also been shot and was receiving treatment for his injuries at another hospital.

On Nov. 29, over a year later, MPD arrested 19-year-old Derrico Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., who was already in custody at the DC Jail. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.