WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Roughly 100 members of DC Fire and EMS were on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

When crews arrived at the building, located in the 2400 block of Alabama Ave. SE, they saw smoke coming from top floor of the three-story building. Within minutes, flames were coming through the roof.

Eleven minutes after tweeting about the flames, DC Fire and EMS sent another tweet that said, in part: “A vigorous inside attack with units pulling ceilings below and others opening roof above has led to all visible fire being extinguished.”

The tweet added that crews still were opening up the roof and putting out hotspots.

No one was hurt, but DC Fire and EMS said seven adults and two children were replaced as a result of the fire.