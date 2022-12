WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a 2-alarm apartment fire.

At around 4 a.m. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a 2-alarm fire in the 800 Block of 20th Street Northeast.

20 units and 100 personnel were deployed to fight the fire. 2 floors and 4 units with porches comprise the affected building.

D.C. Fire and EMS prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. Investigators are now on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.