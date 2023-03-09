WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders said that two children were injured in an apartment fire on Thursday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS first said on Twitter that they were called to the 3300 block of 6th Street SE at 12:52 p.m. The post said that the fire was on the first floor and one person was outside and needed medical attention.

One child was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, they said in a follow-up tweet at 1:21 p.m. A second child was evaluated at the scene and transported.

Officials had initially reported that three children were transported, but they later said that the third was not related to the fire. The two children who were injured in the fire are 6 and 9 years old.

They said that the 6-year-old was rescued from the apartment. The 9-year-old was outside. First responders did not specify which of the two had life-threatening injuries.

In the initial tweet saying that three children were transported, they said that one had life-threatening injuries, one had serious injuries and one was transported for evaluation.