WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department said if and the Metropolitan Police Department were on the scene of a shooting that sent two children to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 14th and Sheridan streets NW.

MTPD said that the children had gotten off a Metrobus when they were hit.

Police said the circumstances of how and where the shooting happened still were being determined.