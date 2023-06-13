WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two firefighters face charges for their involvement in a fight that happened in April.

An affidavit said the charge against Sean Sinon and Reden Ecleo is unlawfully assaulting and threatening Charles Simpking.

Officials said that the incident took place around 10 p.m. on April 25. DC Fire and EMS (DCFEMS) responded to a report of a crash that involved a Metrobus at 14 Florida Ave. NW.

When DCFEMS arrived, two people appeared to be under the influence of a drug. DCFEMS administered Narcan to those two people.

The affidavit said that Simpking was at the scene, pacing around the area and that he got up in the faces of several DCFEMS members. Firefighters asked the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to come and diffuse the situation.

Simpking is accused of punching Sinon twice in the face, Several DCFEMS members tried to stop Simpking while Sinon appeared to hit him back several times.

DCFEMS members were able to get Simpking onto the ground on his back to stop him. The affidavit said as MPD arrived, Ecleo kicked Simpking’s head, punched him twice and placed his knee on Simpking’s head. He had to be pushed away by police officers.

DC Fire and EMS provided a statement about the incident: