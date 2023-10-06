WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two members of the Wellington Park Crew were sentenced Friday in connection to the shooting that led to the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Makiyah Wilson died on July 16, 2018 when a stray bullet hit her while she sat on the front stoop of her home in Clay Terrace. A number of other people were hurt in the shooting.

Investigators said Isaiah Murchison, 23, and Marquell Cobbs, 21 and four other men, armed with guns, drove to Wilson’s neighborhood and fired more than 50 shots indiscriminately.

No witnesses were willing to share information about the gunmen’s identities. Prosecutors had to present forensic evidence, statements made by the defendants on social media and motive evidence from the case.

Murchison, 23, was sentenced to 60 years in prison while Cobbs was sentenced to 72 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Previously, a jury found Cobbs not guilty of the charges related to the murder of Wilson; it did find him guilty of his membership in the Wellington Park Crew, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.