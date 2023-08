WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said two people have died and one is injured after a shooting in Northwest D.C. early Friday morning.

MPD said that at about 1:00 a.m., it responded to the 2500 block of Ontario Road for the report of sounds of gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.