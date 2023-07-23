WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said two people have died after being shot in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening.

MPD said that at about 9:55 p.m., they were dispatched to the 1400 block of Girard Street in Northwest for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was unconscious and not breathing. Shortly after, officers were flagged down for a second victim near the rear of the 1400 block of Fairmont Street in Northwest. The man had also been shot and he was unconscious and not breathing.

The victims died at the scene.