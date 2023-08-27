WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said two firefighters were injured during a house fire in Southwest D.C. in the early hours of Sunday.

Crews were dispatched to the 3900 block 1st St SW for a house fire.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a big fire showing from 2 floors of a detached private dwelling.

Crews were eventually able to knock down the fire.

They said both of the firefighters who were injured during the fire were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

One person was also displaced.