WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two former members of the Metropolitan Police Department were found guilty in relation to a police pursuit in October of 2020 that resulted in a death.

Karon Hylton-Brown, who was 20 years old at the time, was driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest Washington on October 23, 2020. Police started the pursuit around 10 p.m., which continued for more than 10 blocks and into an alley off of Kennedy Street NW.

Hylton-Brown was hit by an oncoming vehicle right after exiting the alley and entering Kennedy Street. He died two days later after suffering severe head trauma in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was a civilian.

38-year-old Terence Sutton, a former officer, was found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction of justice. 54-year-old Andrew Zabavsky, a former lieutenant, was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction of justice.

The two officers were indicted in September 2021. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, “The jury found that Sutton caused Mr. Hylton-Brown’s death by driving a police vehicle in conscious disregard for an extreme risk of death or serious bodily injury to Mr. Hylton-Brown.”

The jury also found that both Sutton and Zabavsky conspired together to hide the circumstances of the traffic crash that led to Hylton-Brown’s death from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials have not yet scheduled a date for sentencing. Sutton’s second-degree murder could result in a maximum of 40 years in prison, while the obstruction of justice charge has a maximum of 20 years.