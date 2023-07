WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two French Bulldogs that were taken at gunpoint were found safe and returned to their owner on Thursday.

1-year-old Uno and 5-month-old Cartier were taken around 10:30 a.m. Monday at V Street, SW.

The suspects approached the victim on the street, took out a handgun, assaulted the victim and stole the two dogs before driving away.

Police did not give any information about the suspect. On the day of the theft, the suspect had approached another dog owner.