WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A resident and a firefighter were injured in a fire in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews responded to the 3200 block of Connecticut Ave. NW, according to a tweet that D.C. Fire and EMS posted around 5:30 p.m.
Officials said that the fire was in the basement of a five-story apartment building.
The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
D.C. Fire and EMS also had a Rehab Unit to provide responding crews with water and a rest platform during Wednesday’s high temperatures.