WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a girl and a boy were shot Saturday night in Northeast D.C.

MPD said they dispatched to the 400 Block of 20th Street N.E. for a confirmed shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a girl who had been shot and was conscious and breathing. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said they also found a boy was shot in the leg and was conscious and breathing in the 2000 block of Benning Rd NE.

MPD said they believe these two kids were hit during the same shooting.