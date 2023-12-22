WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police released the names of the man and woman who were killed in a quadruple shooting in Navy Yard on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Friday that 35-year-old Patricia Harris and 24-year-old Tyrone Jacobs, both of Southwest D.C., were shot near Nationals Park a day earlier.

Harris died at the scene of the shooting, which happened in the 1300 block of Half St. SW. Medics took Jacobs and the two other victims to a hospital where Jacobs died.

Police said in a news release Friday that one of the victims had been released from the hospital. The fourth still was being treated.

(Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department) (Anthony Deng / DC News Now)

MPD identified a white Jeep Cherokee that had been stolen in an armed carjacking on Wednesday as a suspect car. Officials said that police had recovered a car “consistent with the suspect vehicle,” but because of the condition in which it was found, investigators still were working to verify that Friday.

Police asked anyone with any information to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.