WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two Maryland men were sentenced to federal prison after an armed robbery and home invasion that took place in D.C. on July 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that 58-year-old Jose Gonzalez Pacheco — or Jose Gonzalez — and 43-year-old Kenneth Demetrius Harris — or Kenneth Vann — both from Silver Spring, were sentenced on Thursday.

The release said that both Gonzalez and Vann pleaded guilty on November 8, 2022. They both admitted to entering a man’s apartment — they said they knew this man operated an illegal marijuana “dispensary” and planned to rob him of marijuana and cash.

When they entered the apartment, they found that the victim’s wife, another woman and infant child were in the apartment as well. The victim tried to wrestle Vann’s gun away, but Vann choked and punched him.

While Vann had the man in a headlock, Gonzalez threatened the wife, friend and child with another gun and “told the male victim to calm down before someone got hurt.”

The man gave in, and the three adults were tied up and gagged. The baby was put into a baby swing. The victim was able to get the duct tape off of his mouth and call for help, which prompted a neighbor to call 911.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department arrived and arrested Gonzalez and Vann on the scene.

Both Gonzalez and Vann had 9mm semi-automatic handguns, officials said.

Gonzalez was sentenced to 97 months in prison, and Vann was sentenced to 72 months. Both will have another 36 months of supervised release after their sentences end.