WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting in D.C. on Friday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that they first got a call at 9:22 p.m. for a shooting in the 700 block of 12th St. SE.

Police said that two men were shot. They were conscious and breathing.

Both of the men were taken to the hospital.

MPD did not give any details about a suspect or motive.