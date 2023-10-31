WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating after two men were shot in Southeast, D.C. on Monday night.

Officers were flagged down on Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. by a man with gunshot injuries a little after 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Halley Terrace, SE.

The man who flagged down officers was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers were notified of another victim who walked into a different hospital and later died. He was identified as 23-year-old Melvin Dock Jr., of Southwest, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.