WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police (MPD) is investigating a shooting of a 13-year-old and 3-year-old in Northeast Washington, DC.

According to MPD, the call came in around 9:00 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Police believe both injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have no suspects and ask anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099.