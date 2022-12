WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people had critical injuries after a crash involving pedestrians in Northwest D.C. on Friday.

Police said that two women were hit by a vehicle. Secret Service was the first to respond to the crash, which Fire and EMS said happened at 4:32 p.m.

First responders said that one woman had critical life-threatening injuries and the other had a critical injury. Both were transported for treatment.

The Major Crash Unit responded to the scene.