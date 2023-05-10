Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for a gray vehicle and two people after a shooting in Northwest Wednesday afternoon.

MPD tweeted about the incident in the 900 block of Decatur St. NW at 5:12 p.m. The tweet said that the gray vehicle involved in the shooting had heavy tint.

D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George tweeted that a man was hit by the gunfire and that he was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. She added that people in the area could share surveillance footage or information with the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.