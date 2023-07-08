WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said two people including a young girl were struck by a car in Southeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

MPD said that at about 1:10 p.m. they were dispatched to the 3200 block of 4th Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a young girl and a man who had been struck by a car. The young girl suffered serious injuries but was conscious and breathing. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were transported to the hospital. The person who struck the man and young girl remained on the scene.