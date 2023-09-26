WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said two people were rescued from a house fire in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews said they were dispatched to the 1600 block of 17th St Southeast for a working fire. When they arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing on the first floor of the building.

Crews said there was a large volume of fire on the 1st floor with some extension to the 2nd floor.

First responders said one person was rescued from the 2nd floor and another person was rescued from behind window bars on the 1st floor.

The fire was successfully extinguished.