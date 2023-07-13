WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders resuscitated two people at a swimming pool in D.C. on Thursday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS got a call to the Theodore Hagans Cultural Center around 5 p.m.

Officials said in a press conference that when crews arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been taken out of the pool in life-threatening condition. Representatives from the Department of Parks and Recreation and Metropolitan Police Department officers were performing emergency measures on them.

Fire and EMS was able to resuscitate the two. The people were airlifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Jermaine Hunter, who lives in the area, was at the pool with his kids when the situation happened. Fortunately, he has taught CPR for about 15 years, and when he noticed what was going on, he sprung into action.

He described the first moments when a man alerted everyone nearby that there were “bodies” near the deep-end corner of the pool.

“I look down in the pool and I see these two bodies there,” Hunter said. “The gentleman and a lifeguard jumped in and pulled them out.”

After Hunter shared his experience, Public Information Officer Vito Maggiolo shook his hand and offered his appreciation.

“Being able to do CPR is how you give them a fighting chance to save their lives,” Maggiolo said.

“You hope you never have to do this because it’s emotional, you know?” Hunter said. “But at the same time, you’re happy that you knew what to do and gave somebody a chance.”

Fire and EMS officials reminded everyone how important it is to learn CPR.

“Being able to do CPR is how you give them a fighting chance to save their lives,” Maggiolo said.

You can find more CPR resources for D.C. online.