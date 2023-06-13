WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police say they arrested two teenage boys on Monday morning for stealing a car with a BB gun.

Maryland Police Department said that at about 11:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of 4th Street, NW two 14-year-old boys approached a person who was sitting in a car, threatened the victim with the BB gun, and then drove away in the victim’s car.

Police arrested the suspects and the car and BB gun were recovered.

The two boys, both from D.C., are being charged with armed carjacking and unauthorized use of a vehicle. One of the boys is also being charged with possession of a BB gun in a public space.