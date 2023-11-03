WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenage boys were charged as adults Friday for killing another teenage boy in front of a Jersey Mike’s in Northeast D.C.

The incident occurred on Sept. 11 in the 2300 Block of Washington Place.

The two teenagers pled not guilty to shooting and killing 17-year-old Antonio Cunningham during an armed robbery.

The boys were accused of committing five separate armed robberies that started as early as around 6 a.m. Prior to their sixth armed robbery, they shot Cunningham in the head which killed him.

They are being charged with first degree felony murder while armed. They are being held without bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.