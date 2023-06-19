Teens Kevin Mason and DeMarcos Pinkney were killed in a shooting Sunday in southeast DC.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A community was grieving after two teenagers were shot and killed Sunday night.

According to police, 18-year-old Kevin Mason and 15-year-old DeMarcos Pinkney were killed on Langston Place Southeast just before 9 p.m.

“I heard something go pop, pop, pop. I thought it might be fireworks but then it went tk-tk-tk like a machine gun. I jumped in my closet because I didn’t know if the bullets were coming through my window,” said Patricia Denson, who lives on the street where it happened.

Denson said the gunshots were terrifying. That terror then turned to heartbreak.

“Next thing I know the policeman pulled up and they said it was Marco,” she said. “They were hollering, ‘Marco, Kevin, Marco, Kevin.’”

Denson knew both boys and described them as good kids.

“It’s devastating,” she said. “It hurts to see that child’s mama get on her knees in the middle of the street. And I think as she was praying her child’s spirit was soaring.”

On Monday, police were seen monitoring the block as neighbors, friends and family members gathered to grieve.

Mason is remembered as an entertainer. Pinkney is remembered as a designer who loved to make his own t-shirts.

“To hear these young men were killed specifically by a drive-by, the screams, I just couldn’t take it,” said Jawanna Hardy. “As a community, we do so much to prevent this from happening and you can just be outside playing.”

Hardy said she was a mentor to Mason through her antiviolence organization Guns Down Friday. She also knew Pinkney through her work with the Creative School, a group that mentored the teen.

“(Kevin) wanted to change the community. He had these big dreams and ideas and I remember one time I saw Kevin give money to the little kids in the neighborhood,” said Hardy. “These were our community leaders. They were up next in the neighborhood to create change.”

Denson said the community needs to question how and why young teens are getting involved in gun violence.

“Why these children, guns are getting in their hands? Who is putting them in their hands? How? It really makes no sense. Prayer seems to not to be working in these situations,” she said.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in each homicide, bringing the total reward to $50,000.