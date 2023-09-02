WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said two people were killed and one was injured after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday night.

MPD said that at about 12:00 a.m., it responded to the sounds of gunshots in the 1300 block of 7th Street, NW.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two women and a teen girl who had been shot in the rear outdoor parking lot of the building.

The two women were pronounced dead at the hospital. The teenage girl is in critical, but stable condition.