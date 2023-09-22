The event would have been the first time in over 50 years that you could swim in the Anacostia River.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 2023 Anacostia River Splash, which was scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to inclement weather in the area.

The event would have been the first time in over 50 years that people could swim in the Anacostia River — it’s been illegal to swim in all District waters since 1971 due to high bacteria levels from sewage flow.

The forecast shows heavy rain, low temperatures, and strong gusts of wind which would make it unsafe to have swimmers in the water. We are extremely disappointed to cancel our event but for the safety of all of the splashers, staff, and volunteers, this is the correct call. Anacostia Riverkeeper

The nonprofit Anacostia Riverkeeper organized the event and said that new infrastructure had reduced overflows by 80%.

Even though the event was canceled, Anacostia Riverkeeper said in an announcement that there was good news.

“The good news is water quality results at Kingman Island came in four times below EPA recreational standards,” the nonprofit said in a statement shared on its website and X page, formerly known as Twitter.

Anacostia Riverkeeper reminded everyone that swimming in District waters outside of sanctioned swim events is still illegal.