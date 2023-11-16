WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Cherry Blossom Festival announced its plans for its annual spring celebration.

The festival will begin on March 20 and last until April 14, 2024.

“Every year, thousands of visitors come to the Nation’s Capital to welcome spring in the most joyous way through the National Cherry Blossom Festival,” Diana Mayhew, president and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, said in a news release.

The festival holds events, art installations and more every year throughout the DMV, drawing many visitors to the District.

Longtime District resident, Nicolas Shi, was named the 2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival’s official artist. Shi’s art uses pop cubism, or geometric shapes, to showcase objects and popular culture. He draws influence from his Latin American and Chinese heritage and U.S. education in his artwork.

