WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More recreation centers have expanded their hours to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble this summer.

The new hours went into effect Monday at 22 rec centers.

“We think about our childhood, we can remember that safe, special place for us. For many of us, especially D.C. youth, it’s the recreation centers,” said Thennie Freeman, the new director of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation.

“It keeps us out of trouble,” said Arron Keru, as he and his friends enjoyed some friendly basketball at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center on Monday.

The building was among the first eight that extended hours on March 27.

Keru and his friends said they believe the other buildings will have similar success staying open longer.

“We get to meet our friends and stuff,” Keru said. “We enjoy doing something that’s healthy for us.”

The expanded hours addressed a growing desire among teens and parents for the District to offer more activities to youth.

“Even though you have to walk some places, you can be with fellow kids, people who care about you,” said Canfield Whiddon. “There’s aid, counseling here. It’s very important.”

Tariq Boney worked on his game at Turkey Thicket, a place where he spent a lot of time as a child. He now plays at St. John’s High School and said he wants to move on to the next level.

Boney credits part of his success to the rec center.

“There’s just a lot of distractions,” Boney said. “Being here helped me keep my head straight, and definitely drive who I am now.”

On April 24, the final 15 of the District’s 45 recreation centers around the district will expand their hours.