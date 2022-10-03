WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in Northwest on Sunday, Oct. 2. They found a man who’d been shot and who died there.

MPD said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of N. Capitol St. NW. Antonio Walker, 22, had been hit by gunfire a number of times. DC Fire and EMS got there but could find no signs of life.

Police said there is a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.