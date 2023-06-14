WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said an apartment fire in Northeast D.C. displaced nearly two dozen people Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started inside a home in the building, located in the 5800 block of Field Place NE, around 3 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they saw fire coming out of the second floor of the three-story building.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment in which it started. It took about 60 people to put out the fire.

There were no injuries, but about 23 people were displaced.

The Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region was requested to assist the people displaced.