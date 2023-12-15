WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) is rolling out 24/7 Metrobus service for 14 of its routes in Washington, D.C. starting Sunday, Dec. 17.

Metro says buses will run about every 20 minutes between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. on the 32, 33, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6, A8, B2, H4, S2, V2, W4, and X2 routes in D.C. The transit system says those 14 routes see some of the highest ridership, and serve all eight of the District’s wards between them.

D.C. is footing the $12 million bill for the extended service, not WMATA, which has reported recent financial woes amid a $750 million funding shortfall for next year’s budget.

Lifelong Metrobus rider and native Washingtonian, Isaac Hirsch, said late-night Metrobus service is a real game changer.

“It’s the only way I get around,” Hirsch said. “When the bus wasn’t running, sometimes you’d have to take an Uber or Lyft home, and that can be $20 to $30. The bus is like $2 or $3 dollars. It’s pretty nice.”

WMATA’s General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke told DC News Now reporter Randi Bass that he hopes more services means more people, and more essential workers, riding Metrobus.

“It’s quite frankly, something that is needed here,” Clarke said Thursday. “Up the road, Baltimore has 24/7 bus service.”

He says 24/7 service along some major Metrobus routes here will better serve parts of the workforce that may not have been able to rely on Metrobus in the past.

​”The first people at a hotel in the morning, people closing the bar at night, there’s a lot of work that your average office worker doesn’t see. There’s another part of our workforce that helps the world really run,” said Clarke.

DC News Now reached out to WMATA for an update on any plans for additional overnight security or police presence at bus stops and on Metrobuses but did not hear back in time for publication.