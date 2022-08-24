WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch said it is investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man that took place Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Minnesota Ave. SE around 9:35 p.m. Police found Chaquan Barbett, 24, suffering from gunshot wounds. Barbett died at the hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.