WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old in Southeast D.C.

At around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast. On scene they found Deandre Wheeler of Southeast D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wheeler was pronounced dead on scene by DC Fire and EMS.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.