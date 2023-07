WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three employees were injured in a fire that started at a restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue on Sunday.

D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet around 9:20 p.m. that they were called to the 4200 block of Wisconsin Ave. NW for a fire.

The fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen, but it was contained by the hood extinguisher system.

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS) (Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

All three employees had non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.