WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A private ambulance was involved in a crash that overturned a car and left three injured on Friday evening.

First responders were called to the crash, which took place on I-395 at the 3rd Street tunnel. They said the ambulance was not the vehicle that overturned.

Three patients were transported with unspecified injuries. All of them were expected to survive.