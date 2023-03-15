WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. park police said three people have died after a crash that involved two cars in Northwest D.C.

Police were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to the scene of a crash in Rock creek parkway near P St where two cars were involved in a crash. In one car, all three people were pronounced dead. In the other car, two people were transported to the hospital. One has non-life-threatening injuries and the other person is in worsening condition.

Officials said that prior to the crash, they were trying to perform a traffic stop on Rock Creek Parkway on South Virginia Ave, however, the vehicle of that traffic stop fled. It is not known why the driver fled.

US Park police said they did not pursue the car and cleared the traffic stop and went on to a different assignment that was away from Rock Creek parkway. The traffic stop ended at 1:35 a.m. Police believe one of the cars was the one that fled the traffic stop, but they still don’t know which one.

All southbound traffic has been diverted at Shorham Hill towards Calvert Street NW. The entrance at Massachusetts Ave. Nw is closed. Northbound traffic has been diverted at Virginia Ave.