WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested and charged three men after a shooting incident in Southwest D.C. on Tuesday afternoon left five injured and one man dead.

The three had admitted themselves to a hospital with injuries after the shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that officers were called to the 200 block of M St. SW at around 4:15 p.m. It said that a shooting had happened in an apartment.

There, they found two men who had been shot and one man who had been injured in a fall from the building. One of the shooting victims died there. Police identified him as 32-year-old Matthew Miller of Southwest, D.C.

The other two were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly afterward, three more men walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said that all three had been shot.

Detectives looked at security camera footage and found that these three were also shot in the same incident.

The three men, 22-year-old Keshawn Lavender, 27-year-old Deandre Sams and 36-year-old Raymond Mathis, all from Southeast, D.C. were arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.