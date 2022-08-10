WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a child died at the hospital Tuesday after someone left him in a hot car.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were in the 600 block of Park Rd. NW around 6 p.m. after they received a report that someone was unconscious. They found a 3-month-old boy who was alone in a car and not breathing.

Medics took him to the hospital where he died. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The “feels like” temperature at the time police found the baby was in the triple digits.

The Office of Unified Communications (OUC) was investigating what happened.

Kelly Brown, OUC’s Chief of Staff said in an email:

The Office of Unified Communications expresses our sincere condolences to the family who lost their infant on August 9, 2022, after a call was placed for an infant locked in a car and then was updated to an infant in cardiac arrest.



This tragic event is the subject of an active investigation. OUC will release the findings of our investigation when it is completed.