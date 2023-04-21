WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Emergency workers recovered the bodies of three people after witnesses saw a car go into the Anacostia River near the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge (South Capitol Street Bridge) in Southeast.

DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the incident at 11:22 p.m. on April 20. The tweet said there were tracks leading to the water. Emergency crews began searching for the vehicle by land, water, and air.

By 11:48 p.m., the car had been found. Throughout the hours that followed, the crews found the three people who were inside the car. They brought their bodies and the car to shore.