WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan police department said three men were shot in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon.

MPD said that at about 3:45 p.m., they responded to the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE for a confirmed shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three men with gunshot wounds. Police said they are conscious and breathing.

MPD posted a tweet saying they are looking for a black car, possibly an Infiniti, with an AR-15 sticking out the window. They were last seen southbound toward South Capitol Street.